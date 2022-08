Flacco has been taking first-team reps since Zach Wilson sustained a knee injury in Friday's preseason game against the Eagles, Rich Cimini of ESPN reports.

Wilson's scheduled to have arthroscopic knee surgery Tuesday, after which point he'll be expected to miss 2-4 weeks barring further setbacks. While Wilson's out, Flacco will operate as the Jets' starter, and that stint as the team's top quarterback could include a Week 1 showdown against Flacco's former team, the Ravens.