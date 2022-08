Jets head coach Robert Saleh said Flacco, along with the rest of the team's offensive starters, will play at least the first quarter of Sunday's preseason finale against the Giants, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

As expected, Flacco and the Jets will treat their final exhibition game as a dress rehearsal for the regular season. The veteran quarterback is second on the depth chart, but he's expected to be the team's Week 1 starter after Zach Wilson underwent arthroscopic knee surgery Aug. 16.