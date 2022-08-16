Flacco is on track to start Week 1 against the Ravens after Zach Wilson had successful meniscus surgery Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Jets got good news Tuesday afternoon, with Wilson able to have relatively less invasive surgery and now facing a recovery timeline of approximately 2-4 weeks. That suggests he could in theory be back in time for Week 1, but the Jets reportedly are inclined to be cautious, in part because Wilson also has a bone bruise in his knee and doesn't figure to do much physical activity the next couple weeks. Flacco has been taking most of the first-team practice reps since Wilson got hurt in the preseason opener, with Mike White filling the No. 2 role and Chris Streveler also providing depth at QB.