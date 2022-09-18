Flacco completed 26 of 44 passes for 307 yards and four touchdowns in Sunday's 31-30 win over the Browns. He added six yards on two rushing attempts.

Flacco threw a two-yard touchdown to Garrett Wilson in the second quarter but held the ball too long with the Jets in scoring position on their next drive, giving Jadeveon Clowney enough time to come around the edge and strip Flacco for a costly fumble. The veteran quarterback bounced back with a productive drive in the two-minute drill, which he capped with a 10-yard touchdown pass to Breece Hall to tie the game in the final seconds of the first half. New York's offense slowed down for most of the second half, but Flacco came alive with 126 yards and touchdown passes to Corey Davis (66 yards) and Wilson again (15 yards) in the final two minutes as the Jets turned a 30-17 deficit into a 31-30 win. Flacco should retain the starting role in Week 3 against the Bengals in what's expected to be the last game of Zach Wilson's (knee) absence.