Flacco completed 18 of 25 passes for 262 yards, three touchdowns and an interception in Monday night's 30-27 loss to the Patriots.

Flacco enjoyed an excellent start to the game, beating the Patriots' secondary with a couple vintage deep balls. He first found Breshad Perriman with a 50-yard touchdown to begin the second quarter, then dropped in a beautiful 20-yarder to Jamison Crowder just before halftime. With another TD connection with Perriman in the third -- this time from 15 yards -- Flacco put the Jets in a strong position to seal their first win, but a fourth-quarter interception and other team miscues undid that effort. With New York now entering its bye week, it's unclear whether Flacco or Sam Darnold (shoulder) will be under center when the team returns to face the Chargers in Week 11.