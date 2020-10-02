Flacco completed both of his pass attempts for 16 yards in Thursday's 37-28 loss to the Broncos.

Flacco saw some brief game action in the first half with Sam Darnold in the locker room with what turned out to be a sprained shoulder. Darnold was cleared to return to the game, pushing Flacco back into a bench role. The 35-year-old quarterback's appearance settled the questions over whether he's ready to see game action following neck surgery, so it's safe to pencil Flacco in as Darnold's top backup moving forward.

