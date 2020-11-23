Flacco completed 15 of 30 pass attempts for two touchdowns and one interception during Sunday's 34-28 loss to the Chargers.

Flacco completed just half his passes and averaged a lackluster 6.8 yards per attempt while throwing a pick-six on his second drive. He turned things around in the second half, completing touchdown passes on his first two possessions, and he finished with a respectable fantasy line by his standards. Flacco, who has 467 yards and a 5:2 TD:INT over the last two games, could start again next Sunday against the Dolphins if Sam Darnold (shoulder) is unable to play, but he could find the going tough against a surprisingly stingy defensive unit.