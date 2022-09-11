Flacco completed 37 of 59 passes for 307 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Sunday's 24-9 loss to the Ravens. He also rushed once for no gain.

Flacco's robust yardage total was the product of volume rather than efficiency, as he averaged just 5.2 yards per passing attempt. His high volume came from a negative game script due in part to Flacco's first-quarter interception, which led to Baltimore' first points. By the time Flacco found Tyler Conklin for a three-yard touchdown with a minute left, the game had long been decided in Baltimore's favor. Flacco will remain the Jets' starter against the Browns in Week 2, with Zach Wilson still recovering from a knee injury.