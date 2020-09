Flacco (neck) practiced fully Wednesday and is expected to be available for Sunday's game against the Colts, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Flacco had been eyeing a Week 3 return since before the season started, and the veteran quarterback's return to full practice suggests he'll meet that goal. He's slated to serve as Sam Darnold's backup as the struggling New York offense looks to spring an upset in Indianapolis this weekend.