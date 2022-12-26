Head coach Robert Saleh said Monday that Flacco will be the primary backup behind Mike White (ribs) for Sunday's matchup against the Seahawks, Connor Hughes of SNY.tv reports.

White was cleared for contract earlier Monday and is expected to reclaim the starting job in Week 17, so Saleh will have Flacco operate as the backup, sending Zach Wilson to the inactive list again. Flacco operated as the starter to begin the season, completing 58.7 percent of his passes for 901 yards and five touchdowns across three games, but he's been relegated to backup duties since.