Flacco will start Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
With Sam Darnold still dealing with pain in his throwing shoulder, the Jets plan to proceed cautiously with him, paving the way for Flacco to make his second consecutive start. The veteran signal-caller completed 18 of 33 passes for 195 yards and a touchdown in Week 5's loss to the Cardinals, so it's hard to get fired up about his fantasy prospects this week, while helming an 0-5 squad. The Jets have moved on from running back Le'Veon Bell, but on the plus side, the team could welcome Breshad Perriman (ankle) back to the pass-catching mix this weekend.