Flacco will start under center in this Sunday's game versus the Chargers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Jets were hoping Sam Darnold (shoulder) would be ready following the Week 10 bye, but they're being cautious with his recovery and will keep him on the sidelines for another week. Flacco struggled a bit in his first two starts of the year before turning it around in the Week 9 loss to New England when he completed 72 percent of his passes for 262 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. His deep ball was quite good, too, and he showed a strong connection with both Breshad Perriman and Jamison Crowder. Flacco will look to keep that momentum rolling, but he draws a tough matchup, as the Chargers have held opposing quarterbacks to less than 200 passing yards in three of the last four games.