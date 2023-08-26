Tippmann (knee) is getting reps with the second-team offense during Saturday's preseason game against the Giants, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Tippmann suffered a knee injury in the Jets' second preseason game against Denver and was supposed to miss at least a couple of weeks. But, it seems like the rookie center has made a tremendous recovery and is back on the field just one week later. The 2023 second-round pick will most likely serve a depth piece on New York's offensive line ahead of the coming season.