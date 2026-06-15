Jets' Joe Tippmann: Lands extension with Jets

Tippmann has agreed to a four-year, $62 million extension with the Jets, Rich Cimini of ESPN reports.

Tippmann, who was approaching the final year of his rookie pact, is now under contract with the Jets through 2030 on a deal that includes $31 million in new guarantees, per Cimini. The 2023 second-rounder, who has only missed one regular-season game through his first three campaigns as a pro, worked at center in 2023 and parts of 2024, but made the full-time switch to right guard (where he'll continue to start) last year.