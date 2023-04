The Jets selected Tippman in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 43rd overall.

A center at Wisconsin, Tippman may be ticketed for a role at guard at the next level with Connor McGovern recently re-signing with the Jets. Tippman (6-foot-6) may be best suited at guard at that size anyhow. He was a two-year starter for the Badgers and should find his way onto the field in the interior of the Jets line before long.