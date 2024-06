Tippmann (ankle) is practicing Tuesday at mandatory minicamp, Antwan Staley of NY Daily News reports.

Tippmann, who was forced out of the Jets' regular-season finale due to an ankle injury, is practicing as usual to begin June minicamp. The 2023 second-round pick projects to start at center for New York's offensive line, which will face the task of protecting a 40-year-old Aaron Rodgers in his comeback from an Achilles' tear.