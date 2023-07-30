Franklin-Myers (groin) was not present at practice Sunday, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.
Franklin-Myers has been dealing with groin tightness that flared up during one-on-one drills Wednesday. Once healthy, he'll look to resume his starting role on the defensive line alongside veterans Carl Lawson, Quinnen Williams and Quinton Jefferson.
More News
-
Jets' John Franklin-Myers: Dealing with groin tightness•
-
Jets' John Franklin-Myers: Five sacks in 2022•
-
Jets' John Franklin-Myers: In line to play Sunday•
-
Jets' John Franklin-Myers: Has chance to play Sunday•
-
Jets' John Franklin-Myers: Returns in limited fashion•
-
Jets' John Franklin-Myers: Not practicing Wednesday•