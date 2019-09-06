Jets' John Franklin-Myers: Claimed by Jets
Franklin-Meyers was claimed off waivers by the Jets on Sunday, Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com reports.
Franklin-Meyers was waived by the Rams at roster cutdowns and found a new team across the country. The 2018 fourth-round pick had 10 tackles (six solo) with two sacks and a forced fumble in 301 defensive snaps as a rookie.
