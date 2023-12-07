Franklin-Myers did not participate in practice Wednesday due to an ankle issue, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Franklin-Myers logged his usual workload in this past Sunday's loss to Atlanta, but he appears to have hurt his ankle at some point in the contest. The extent of the injury isn't yet clear, but the Jets' practice report the remainder of the week should provide more clarity on his status for Sunday's battle against Houston. If Franklin-Myers were to sit out, Will McDonald could take on a larger role.