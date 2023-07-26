Head coach Robert Saleh said Wednesday that Franklin-Myers is dealing with groin tightness, Andy Vasquez of The Bergen Record reports.

Saleh adds that the groin issue became a problem during one-on-one drills Wednesday, but the veteran defensive end initially played through the pain before team trainers pulled him out of practice. The injury may cost Franklin-Myers a few days of practice, but it isn't expected to be a long-term absence.