Jets' John Franklin-Myers: Deemed questionable
RotoWire Staff
Sep 30, 2020
6:36 pm ET 1 min read
Franklin-Myers (knee) is questionable for Thursday's game versus the Broncos.
Franklin-Myers has played at least 20 snaps in each of the last two contests, but he's in danger of missing his second game of the season. The third-year pro has three tackles and a pass breakup this season.
