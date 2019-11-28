Play

The Jets have designated Franklin-Myers (undisclosed) to return from injured reserve.

Franklin-Myers retook the practice field Wednesday, which kicks off a 21-day window where the Jets can evaluated him for a return to the 53-man roster. The second-year pro will likely be limited to a depth or special-teams gig in the event that he's ultimately cleared to retake the field.

