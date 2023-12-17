Franklin-Myers (hip) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.
Franklin-Myers was questionable for Sunday's contest with an ankle injury. Bryce Huff and Will McDonald will pick up snaps at defensive end in Franklin-Myers' absence.
