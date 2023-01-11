Franklin-Myers racked up 38 tackles (16 solo), five sacks and one pass defensed while playing all 17 games in 2022.

Franklin-Myers set a new career high in tackles by three while coming one sack short of his 2021 total. The versatile defensive lineman can line up along the edge or on the interior, and he's expected to remain a key defensive piece for the Jets in 2023, which will be the second year of a four-year, $55 million contract. JFM was involved in one of the low points of New York's once-promising 7-10 season, as a controversial roughing the passer penalty on Franklin-Myers wiped out a pick-six in a five-point, Week 8 loss to New England.