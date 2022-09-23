Franklin-Myers (quadriceps) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals, but he's expected to play, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Franklin-Myers didn't practice Wednesday, but he returned in a limited fashion Thursday and practiced in full Friday. It appears he's trending in the right direction, but the Jets will likely wait to see how he reacts to Friday's practice before making a final decision on his status. Over the first two games of the season, the fourth-year defensive end has played 55 defensive snaps and recorded two tackles.