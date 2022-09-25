Franklin-Myers (quadriceps/toe) is slated to play Sunday against the Bengals, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

Franklin-Myers has slowly upgraded throughout the week in terms of practice participation, as he failed to practice Wednesday, was limited Thursday, and returned as a full participant Friday. He's been dealing with toe and quadriceps injuries as of late, but his ability to participate in full during Friday's session indicates he'll be ready to reclaim his starting role on the Jets' defensive line Sunday against the Bengals, whose offensive line has given up a league-high 13 sacks through the first two weeks.