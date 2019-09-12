Franklin-Myers (undisclosed) did not practice Thursday, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports.

It remains to be seen what sort of injury Franklin-Myers is dealing with. The 2018 fourth-round pick was claimed by New York off waivers last week and is working to carve out a depth role.

