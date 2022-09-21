Franklin-Myers (quadriceps/toe) didn't practice Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Franklin-Myers was dealing with a toe injury ahead of Week 2, but he eventually upgraded to a full practice Friday and was cleared for Sunday's game against the Browns. However, he now lands on the injury report with both the toe issue and a new quadriceps injury. If he doesn't return to full practice Thursday or Friday, he could be in danger of missing his first game of the season in Week 3.
