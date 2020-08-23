site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Jets' John Franklin-Myers: Nursing injury
Franklin-Myers suffered a groin injury Saturday, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.
Franklin-Myers spent most of the 2019 campaign on injured reserve, and he's now once again having trouble staying on the field. He's competing for a depth and special-teams role.
