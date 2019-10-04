Jets' John Franklin-Myers: Placed on injured reserve
Franklin-Myers was placed on injured reserve Friday with an undisclosed injury, Eric Allen of the Jets' official site reports.
Franklin-Myers wasn't listed on the injury report earlier in the week, so the specifics of his injury remain unclear. The 23-year-old did miss practice time with a foot injury in mid-September, but he never received an official injury designation.
