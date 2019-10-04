Play

Franklin-Myers was placed on injured reserve Friday with an undisclosed injury, Eric Allen of the Jets' official site reports.

Franklin-Myers wasn't listed on the injury report earlier in the week, so the specifics of his injury remain unclear. The 23-year-old did miss practice time with a foot injury in mid-September, but he never received an official injury designation.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
  • oj-howard-bucs.jpg

    TNF recap, news and notes

    Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...

  • aaron-rodgers-khalil-mack-bears-packers.png

    PPR Cheat Sheet

    Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...

  • josh-gordon-patriots.jpg

    Non-PPR Cheat Sheet

    Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...