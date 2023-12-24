Franklin-Myers (hip) is active ahead of Sunday's game against the Commanders.

Even though Franklin-Myers was unable to practice all week due to a hip issue, the 27-year-old defensive end will still play in the Jets' Christmas Eve affair. The Stephen F. Austin product has logged 3.0 sacks and an additional two tackles for loss through 14 games this season, and he'll look to get after Sam Howell in Week 16.