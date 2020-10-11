site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Jets' John Franklin-Myers: Playing Week 5
Franklin-Myers (foot) is active Week 5 against the Cardinals.
Franklin-Myers continues to battle through a knee issue, but it hasn't prevented him from playing 21 or more defensive snaps in each of the last three weeks. After logging a pair of limited practices this week, the former fourth-round pick should be ready to go yet again in a reserve capacity.
