Franklin-Myers (hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Commanders.
Franklin-Myers failed to practice in any fashion during the week, so he's closer to doubtful than probable for Sunday's game after exiting the Week 15 loss to Miami with a hip injury. The versatile defensive lineman has three sacks and three passes defensed in 2023, and Franklin-Myers has yet to miss a game this season.
