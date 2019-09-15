Franklin-Myers (foot) does not have an injury designation for Monday's game against the Browns.

A foot issue kept Franklin-Myers from practicing Thursday and Friday, but he was a full participant Saturday and appears back to full health. It remains to be seen exactly what sort of role Franklin-Myers will play on New York's defense, though he'll likely be limited to special teams or a depth gig.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories