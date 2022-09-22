Franklin-Myers (quadriceps/toe) was listed as a limited participant on the Jets' injury report Thursday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Franklin-Myers sat out Wednesday's practice after he picked up a quadriceps injury at some point during last Sunday's win over the Browns. The starting defensive end was also limited with a separate toe injury during practice last week, though his presence during Thursday's practice is a positive sign for his availability heading into Sunday's game against Cincinnati.

