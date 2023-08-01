Franklin-Myers (groin) is present at Jets camp Tuesday, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

Franklin-Myers had missed a few training camp days this past week as he was dealing with a groin injury, but it seems as if he's moved past the issue. The Stephen F. Austin product recorded a career-high in tackles last season (38) along with five sacks, so expect JFM to continue playing with New York's first-team defense now that he's healthy once again.