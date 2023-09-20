Franklin-Myers (hip) did not practice Wednesday, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

Despite missing practice, Costello also reported that Franklin-Myers is expected to be good to go for Sunday against the Patriots, according to head coach Robert Saleh. However, his status will still be worth monitoring throughout the week, and if he's unable to play, Will McDonald and Byre Huff will likely be tasked with larger roles Week 3.