Franklin-Meyers (toe) is active Week 2 against Cleveland.
Franklin-Meyers upgraded to a full practice participant in Friday's session, setting the stage for the 25-year-old to build on his season-opening performance in which he collected two tackles on 26 defensive snaps.
More News
-
Jets' John Franklin-Myers: Six sacks in 2021•
-
Jets' John Franklin-Myers: Activated from COVID-19 list•
-
Jets' John Franklin-Myers: Tests positive for COVID-19•
-
Jets' John Franklin-Myers: In clear for Sunday's game•
-
Jets' John Franklin-Myers: Will play Sunday•
-
Jets' John Franklin-Myers: Expected to suit up Week 12•