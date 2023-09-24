Franklin-Myers (hip) is active Sunday versus the Patriots, Connor Hughes of SNY.tv reports.
Franklin-Myers ramped up his practice participation over the course of the week, finishing off with a full session Friday. The 2018 fourth-round pick has six tackles, including one sack, in two games this season.
