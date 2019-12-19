Play

Franklin-Myers (undisclosed) had his 21-day practice window expire Wednesday, freelance NFL writer Howard Balzer reports.

The Jets designated Franklin-Myers for a return from injured reserve Nov. 27, but his window for activation has now passed. The 2018 fourth-round pick will remain on IR for the rest of the 2019 season.

