Metchie caught four of eight targets for 19 yards and rushed once for minus-2 yards in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Falcons.

Metchie's brief touchdown streak was halted at two games, but he set a new season high in targets, topping his Week 12 total against the Ravens by one target. The trade acquisition from Philadelphia has been a key component in the Jets' new-look passing game in recent weeks, and Metchie should continue to play a significant role in Week 14 against the Dolphins.