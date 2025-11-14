Metchie brought in all three targets for 45 yards and a touchdown in the Jets' 27-14 loss to the Patriots on Thursday night.

Metchie led the Jets in receiving yards and also recorded his first touchdown as a member of the team, logging a 22-yard scoring grab late in the third quarter on a play where he got wide open down the left side of the field. Metchie's yardage total was his highest since a Christmas Day loss to the Ravens last season while still with the Texans, and the fourth-year pro could have an expanded role down the stretch due to Garrett Wilson's potential season-ending knee injury.