Metchie caught 33 of 48 targets for 274 yards and two touchdowns while rushing three times for minus-5 yards in 16 games split between the Eagles and Jets in 2025.

Metchie had just four catches for 18 yards in seven games with the Eagles but was much more involved after being traded to the Jets, catching 29 passes for 256 yards and two touchdowns in nine games with Gang Green. The 2022 second-round pick of the Texans has already bounced around to three NFL teams, but it was encouraging that he took on a larger role in his most recent landing spot. The Jets plan to re-sign Metchie as a restricted free agent, and he can be tentatively penciled in as a top-three wide receiver for the team, barring any notable additions via free agency or the draft.