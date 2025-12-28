Jets' John Metchie: Team-best 41 receiving yards
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Metchie caught all three of his targets for 41 yards in Sunday's 42-10 loss to the Patriots.
Metchie led the Jets in receiving yards as Brady Cook threw for only 152 yards in another lopsided loss. Cook has just one touchdown pass in four games (three starts) as the team's starting quarterback, so expectations should remain tempered for Metchie and the rest of the Jets' passing game in Week 18 against the Bills.
