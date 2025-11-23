Metchie caught six of seven targets for 65 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 23-10 loss to the Ravens.

Metchie scored a 13-yard touchdown in the second quarter, giving him touchdown receptions in consecutive games after he played only eight snaps in his Week 10 Jets debut. The 2022 second-round draft pick is on his third team before the conclusion of his rookie contract, but Metchie's being given an opportunity to play a larger role compared to his stops in Houston and Philadelphia, as the Jets lack established talent at wide receiver in the ongoing absence of Garrett Wilson (knee), who is on injured reserve until at least Week 15. Metchie will try to extend his touchdown streak to three games in Week 13 against the Falcons.