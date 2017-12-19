Jets' JoJo Natson: Catches one pass in loss to Saints
Natson caught one of two targets for 19 yards and rushed once for 15 yards during Sunday's loss to the Saints.
Natson registered positive yards for the first time this season, but with the Jets eliminated from playoff contention, he may see an increase in snaps in the final two weeks. That being said, with Bryce Petty under center it's tough to see a fantasy breakout coming.
