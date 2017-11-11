The Jets promoted Natson to their 53-man roster Saturday, Calvin Watkins of Newsday.com reports.

Natson has been on the team's practice squad after making an impression in the preseason, and finally earned a roster spot. The 23-year-old will likely contribute on special teams, but with ArDarius Stewart (groin) not certain to play against the Buccaneers on Sunday, he could see some opportunities as fourth wide receiver if Stewart cannot play.