Jets' Jonah Trinnaman: Inks contract with Jets
Trinnaman signed a contract with the Jets on Wednesday, Randy Lange of the Jets official website reports.
An undrafted wide receiver out of BYU, Trinnaman was initially signed by the Cardinals following the draft, but was let go after just a few weeks on the roster. The Jets are now electing to give him a look, which isn't surprising considering Trinnaman posted an impressive 40 time of 4.30 during his pro day, as well as a 40.5 inch vertical jump. Despite the impressive athleticism, Trinnaman will still have an uphill battle to lock in a final roster spot.
