The Jets selected Marshall in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 207th overall.

Marshall wasn't very productive in college and the Arkansas defenses he played on were not very good, but if he has a shot in the NFL it's because of his rare athleticism. He's bigger than most tackles at 6-foot-3, 310 pounds, yet his 4.88-second 40 and 114-inch broad jump are among the best you'll see from a defensive tackle.