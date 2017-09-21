Jets' Jonotthan Harrison: Practices fully Thursday
Harrison (concussion) was a full participant at the Jets' practice Thursday.
Harrison suffered a concussion in practice last week and was inactive for Week 2, but should be medically cleared to play against the Dolphins on Sunday if he doesn't exhibit any concussion symptoms following Thursday's practice. The 26-year-old should return to his role as backup center to Wesley Johnson if he is able to suit up.
